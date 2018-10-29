US equity index futures start weekly trading little changed

The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory after technology and internet shares sold off further, capping another volatile week for US stocks. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 29 — US equity index futures were little changed at the start of weekly trading yesterday, leaving it unclear whether Wall Street would rebound from last week’s steep sell-off or extend the slide.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.09 per cent lower by 6:11 pm after the open of weekly trading. Nasdaq 100 Index e-mini futures were higher by 0.05 per cent.

The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory after technology and internet shares sold off further, capping another volatile week for US stocks.

During Friday’s session, the benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 10 per cent from its September 20 record closing high, but pared losses to end above that level. A finish of 10 per cent or more below its all-time closing high would confirm a correction.

The Nasdaq registered its biggest weekly drop since March 23 after confirming a correction earlier in the week.

Grim results late on Thursday from Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc, two stocks that have helped power the equity markets’ decade-long bull run, sparked the day’s sell-off and overshadowed data showing the US economy growing at a healthy clip. — Reuters