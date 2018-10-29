Parrot launches the Anafi Extended Pack for its compact 4K drone

The Parrot Anafi Extended Pack. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 — In the runup to Christmas, Parrot has launched a comprehensive Anafi Extended Pack comprising a drone, a Parrot Skycontoller 3, two extra batteries, an ergonomic carrying cases and a two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud or Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

The pack is priced at US$799.99 (RM3,339.96).

The Anafi Extended Pack includes a 4K HDR video camera with triple-axis mechanical stabilization, and a lossless 2.8x digital zoom.

Let’s not forget that this extremely lightweight drone (only 320 gramme) can be unfolded in seconds and is immediately ready for take-off.

The device can be flown for a total of one hour and 15 minutes, that is 25 minutes for each of the three batteries.

The camera offers incredible possibilities, notably thanks to a HDR+ mode that covers a wide dynamic range and automatic adaptation to ambient lighting conditions.

At the same time, the Anafi can take 180° and even 360° panoramic photos.

As for video footage, the Anafi enables users to experiment with highly complex dolly zoom shots, and slow motion sequences with frame rates as high as 120 images per second. — AFP-Relanews