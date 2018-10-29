How new smart mirrors bring professional workouts straight to your home

The Peloton Tread. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 — With the recent launch of the smart new Mirror, offering one-to-one training through a high-powered mirror for the hefty sum of US$1,495 (RM6,241.63), at-home workouts are now more technical — and more expensive — than ever.

But is the investment worth it?

Here we round up some of the recent developments in at-home fitness and what they offer.

The Mirror brings real-time workouts straight into your home, ranging from yoga and pilates to boxing and barre.

You can work out with your own trainer, who will even personalize shout-outs to keep you motivated, train live with other members for a class atmosphere.

There are also more than 50 new classes available each week to avoid any workout boredom setting in. However, on top of the initial cost of US$1495 to buy the mirror — although this can be paid for in instalments — there is also a monthly US$39 subscription fee to access the workouts themselves.

The QAIO Flex, which starts at the even higher price of US$1699, offers a similar service.

Users can link the mirror up to their smartphone to use either Android or iOS workout applications then watch them on the smart touch display screen.

Unlike the Mirror it comes in various sizes and when not in use is simply a decorative mirror for the home.

Although smart mirrors might be one of the newest ways to work out at home, spinning fans may have already invested in their very own Peloton bikes to stream their at-home workout.

Peloton offers a basic package starting at US$2,245, which allows users to recreate its experience at home thanks to live classes from the New York studio streamed directly to the screen on your bike.

The brand has even taken it one step further and introduced a treadmill to complement the bike, offering not only running but also floor, walking, and total body workouts with NYC instructors.

Even rowing, which hasn’t enjoyed the same buzz as spinning studios or at-home yoga, is getting in on the act.

The Hydrow by CREW is aiming to appeal the 4.3 million people who it says use indoor rowing machines on a daily basis, by giving them the experience of being out on the water.

Currently being funded on Indiegogo, CREW’s connected rowing machine will use new technology to broadcast live workouts on the water to its 22-inch screen, giving rowers the chance to work out with others and get into the rowing rhythm together.

The sleek and nearly noiseless design also makes it slightly more discreet for storing at home when you’re not out on the water, albeit virtual. — AFP-Relanews