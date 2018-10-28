Education Ministry says SVM exam to go on as usual tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The second session of 2018 Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM) Examination will be held as usual throughout the country tomorrow.

According to an Education Ministry (KPM) statement issued tonight, the SVM Examination will be held according to schedule including Perak even though the state government had declared tomorrow as a public holiday in the state.

The holiday was in celebration of the Perak football team in winning Malaysia Cup yesterday (Oct 27).

According to the statement, the examination should be conducted simultaneously as preparations have been made.

“All personnel and candidates involved are required to be present at their respective examination centres including Perak to sit for the final examination.

“Candidates can contact their respective schools if they required further information,” the statement said. — Bernama