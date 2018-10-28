Abolishing of death penalty: Comprehensive study necessary, says former IGP

A replica hangman’s noose is seen during a protest outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — A comprehensive study regarding the implications that will be faced must be conducted by the government on the proposal to abolish the mandatory death sentence, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Norian Mai said.

He said the abolition of the death penalty would have many effects, including to the general public.

“Therefore, the study should also take into consideration the views of society and be carefully assessed,” he told reporters after a Former Brickfields District Officers’ and Policemen’s Reunion and Dinner here tonight.

On Monday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the government’s move to abolish the mandatory death sentence received positive feedback from the international community.

Prior to that, Liew also informed the study to abolish the mandatory death sentence in the country was at the final stage before being presented to the cabinet.

More than 200 former Brickfields district police officers and policemen attended the event. — Bernama