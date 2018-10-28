Azmin ahead of Rafizi in Selangor PKR polls

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is leading his challenger, Mohd Rafizi Ramli in the contest for the party’s deputy president post in five divisions today. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Oct 28 — Despite the postponement of PKR’s election in Kuala Selangor, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is leading his challenger, Mohd Rafizi Ramli in the contest for the party’s deputy president post in five divisions today.

Selangor PKR coordinator head, Hassan Yusof said the Economic Affairs Minister received support from all divisions concerned namely Tanjong Karang, Ampang, Pandan, Shah Alam and Hulu Langat.

Mohamed Azmin who was the former Selangor Menteri Besar obtained 4,138 votes while Mohd Rafizi received 2,097 votes.

“The result is however not final as there are more votes which have not been entered into the system,” he told Bernama.

With the latest polls, the accumulated votes secured by Mohamed Azmin in Selangor so far is 18,453 votes while Mohd Rafizi who is also PKR vice president received 15,045 votes.

Earlier, the division election in Kuala Selangor which should have taken place today was postponed due to the absence of telecommunications signals at the voting centre in Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium.

Police later confirmed the finding of a telecommunication signal jamming device (jammer) at a section of the seating area by a Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS) employee when cleaning the place.

In the first and second phase of the party election in Selangor earlier, Mohamed Azmin received support from 10 divisions namely Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Serdang, Subang, Kota Raja, Sepang, Gombak, Kuala Langat, Petaling Jaya (PJ) Utara and PJ Selatan while Mohd Rafizi garnered support from six divisions: Hulu Selangor, Kelana Jaya, Kapar, Klang, Puchong and Selayang.

Selangor has 249,850 voting members, the highest among all states.

In this regard, the defeat of Mohd Rafizi to Mohamad Azmin in the contest for the deputy president post in his stronghold, Pandan, was quite shocking to the former MP for Pandan but he managed to win the division head post after defeating three challengers

For the election in Pandan division, Mohd Rafizi secured 508 votes while Mohamed Azmin obtained 715 votes.

However, when commenting on the defeat, Mohd Rafizi said it happened because voters from Ampang division who were Mohamed Azmin’s supporters were transferred to Pandan division.

In the Ampang division election, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin who is Housing and Local Government Minister won the division head post uncontested. — Bernama