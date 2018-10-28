Esszone curfew order extended to Nov 12

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esszone) which ends today, has been extended to Nov 12, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

With the extension, those living in the areas were required to stay indoors and not allowed to enter the waters from 6pm to 6am during the period, he said in a statement today.

“The curfew covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“The curfew is to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans and the people who are in Esszone areas,” he added. — Bernama