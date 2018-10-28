Remanded man escapes from police lockup in Taiping

A remanded drug detainee had escaped from the Taiping Police Station lockup yesterday night. — iStock.com pic via AFP

TAIPING, Oct 28 — A remanded drug detainee had escaped from the Taiping Police Station lockup yesterday night.

Pang Hung Boon, 37, managed to get out of the lockup when a policeman opened the main door of the lockup to enable the food supplier to enter at 7.30pm.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Taib said three policemen were on duty to guard the lockup during the incident.

‘’The detainee ran towards the vehicle workshop parking area of the District Police Headquarters here and climbed over the fence before dashing off.

‘’Personnel on duty gave chase, but failed to catch the detainee,’’ he said in a statement here tonight. — Bernama