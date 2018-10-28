Penang govt wants flood problems at Penang International Airport to be addressed effectively

The Penang government has urged the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to address the flash flood at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) effectively. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 28 — The Penang government through its Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee has urged the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to address the flash flood at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) effectively.

Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the flood situation in the LTAPP would undermine the tourism industry in the state if the quality of service and maintenance was not addressed more efficiently.

“The airport reflects the city’s image, and this incident should not have happened.

“We need to find the cause of the incident and the departments at the airport need to take urgent maintenance measures to strengthen the airport facilities,” he said in a statement today.

He said the committee had already met the management of the LTAPP to discuss matters such as upgrading of facilities and services at the airport.

The heavy downpour at the Bayan Lepas area from 8.30am to 10am today had caused flash flood at the airport today and the water had spilled over to the departure lounge for the flights using turboprop aircraft.

The matter was confirmed by LTAPP senior manager Mohd Hazim Hashim.

However, he said there was no serious flight delay occurred due to the floods and the water had receded once the rain stopped. — Bernama