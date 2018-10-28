Strong winds, turbulent seas expected in six states till Friday

Strong north-easterly winds with speeds of up to 40 to 50 km/h and waves up to 3.5m high are expected to hit waters around Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor, Sarawak and West Sabah from tomorrow until Friday (November 2). — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Strong north-easterly winds with speeds of up to 40 to 50 km/h and waves up to 3.5m high are expected to hit waters around Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, east Johor, Sarawak and west Sabah from tomorrow until Friday (November 2).

According to a statement by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the situation is dangerous to all shipping and beach activities including fishing and ferry services.

Coastal areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor and Sarawak will also be exposed to rising sea levels during the period.

Meanwhile, strong winds with waves of up to 3.5m high are also expected to hit waters around south Samui, Tioman, Bunguran, Condore, Reef South, Reef North, Layang-layang, Labuan, and Palawan.

The situation is dangerous to small boats, water sport and sea activities, the statement added. — Bernama