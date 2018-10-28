Economic Affairs Ministry to comment on draft of PTPTN repayment method

Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Economic Affairs Ministry will make a commentary on the draft of the PTPTN repayment method before it being tabled to the Cabinet. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ARAU, Oct 28 — The Economic Affairs Ministry will make a commentary on the draft of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) repayment method before it being tabled to the Cabinet.

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the draft had been discussed at the Ministry of Education level while the Ministry of Finance had commented on it last Friday.

“However, all existing policies and regulations related to PTPTN have not changed... all borrowers must continue to pay back their loans,” he told reporters at the Arau Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Division conference at the Kuala Sungai Baru Fishermen Transformation Centre here today.

The conference was launched by Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council member Senator Datuk Razali Idris. — Bernama