Collapsed bridge part of rapid-federal road links, says Pengerang Local Authority chief

JOHOR BARU, Oct 28 — The collapsed bridge which killed a Bangladeshi worker in Kota Tinggi, today, is part of a road-building project from the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project site to a federal road.

Pengerang Local Authority (PBT) president, Bukhari Abd Rahman said the project began on August 1, 2016 and was expected to be completed next February.

However, since the incident took place in the Pengerang area, Bukhari said the PBT was willing to cooperate with all relevant parties to get accurate feedback on the incident.

“I hope the people will not speculate on the issue without checking on the facts as long as the investigation is being conducted.

’’Official feedback of the incident will be updated and released by the JKR and the Fire and Rescue Department, “he said in a statement here, tonight.

The incident at about 9am this morning resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Bangladeshi man working on the bridge.

The incident occurred when the victim was doing construction work with a team. Only he alone fell with the bridge while his other companions were safe.

The Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station Operations Officer, Azlan Mohd Sobberi, when contacted by Bernama, said that it sent eight firemen to the scene upon receiving a report at 9.44am. — Bernama