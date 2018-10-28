Rafizi wins PKR pandan division chief post

PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli has won the post of PKR Pandan division chief after defeating his contenders in a four-cornered fight today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli has won the post of PKR Pandan division chief after defeating his contenders in a four-cornered fight today.

Mohd Rafizi, who is also former Kemaman division chief, secured 566 votes, while his three challengers, namely, Haniza Mohd Talha who obtained 405 votes, Nor Hayati Haron (353) and Mohamad Shauki Mohd Hashim (71).

He said his defeat to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for the post of PKR deputy president in the elections held at the Pandan division did not reflect the strength of his influence there.

The unofficial results showed that Mohd Rafizi obtained 508 votes compared to Mohamed Azmin who secured 715 votes.

Mohd Rafizi claimed his defeat was due to voters from the Ampang division who were Mohamed Azmin supporters had been moved to Pandan.

“Yes, this is my stronghold, but I’m not surprised with the result as the transfer of party members are allowed and I accept the result. About 1,000 voters from Ampang have been transferred here,” he said when met by reporters after the unofficial results for the PKR Pandan division polls announced at the Dewan MPAJ, Taman Chempaka this evening.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rafizi also expressed his doubts over the election results as the number of members who were voting based on the QR Codes issued did not match the number of votes received.

“About 1,200 QR Codes were issued. I have to check with the central elections committee (JPP) if there are missing votes similar to the incidents in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan,” he said. — Bernama