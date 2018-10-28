State media: Two dead after China bus plunges 60 metres into river

BEIJING, Oct 28 — Rescuers recovered two bodies after a public bus plunged nearly 60 metres into a river after colliding with a car in southwestern China’s Chongqing city today, state media reported.

The bus collided at around 10am (0200 GMT) with a private car that was driving against the flow of traffic on a four-lane bridge in the city’s Wanxian area. The bus then veered, broke through the bridge fence and plunged into the Yangtze river.

The bus sank some 80 metres under the water, state radio reported late today, citing rescuers.

More than 10 people, including the driver, were riding the bus, state radio said. — Reuters