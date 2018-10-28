No compromise with teachers involved in sexual misconduct

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry would not hesitate to take severe disciplinary action against those involved in sexual misconduct. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 28 — The Ministry of Education will take stern action against any of its teaching staff found to have been involved in sexual misconduct cases.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry would not hesitate to take severe disciplinary action against those involved when the case has been decided by the court.

“We want to emphasise here that the ministry will in no way compromise on sexual crime cases involving teachers as we take this matter very seriously,” she told reporters after visiting a new school project site in Bandar Putra Bertam, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on a principal of a school here, who had been remanded for allegedly sodomising a Year Five pupil and a Form One student.

She said the teacher involved would be stationed at the District Education Office (PPD) until the police investigation was completed.

“When the investigation is over, disciplinary procedures would be initiated,” she said.

Teo also urged other victims to come forward to lodge a report so that appropriate action could be taken.

“We encourage all victims to come forward to lodge a report either with the district office or the ministry,” she said adding that counselling would be provided to victims. — Bernama