Mat Sabu: Tok Pa will be able to shore up Kelantanese support to PH

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks at a special ceremony to welcome him to PPBM in Petaling Jaya October 26, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s decision to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will facilitate the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) efforts to bring a wave of change in political landscape in Kelantan, says Mohamad Sabu.

Mohamad, who is Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, said apart from having good and untainted image, former International Trade and Industry minister Mustapa was a very popular leader in Kelantan, thus able to bring the people’s support to PH.

“We carried out a study in Kelantan once when the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat was the Kelantan mentri besar and we found that Mustapa was the second most popular leader in Kelantan after Tok Guru (Nik Aziz).

“Thus far, we have not heard any controversies involving Mustapa, so having him in Bersatu could bring a huge wave of hope in Kelantan,” he told reporters after launching the Amanah office for the Federal Territory and Bandar Tun Razak here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Mustapa, who was better known as Tok Pa, and his decision to join Bersatu yesterday.

In September, Mustapa, 68, who is also Jeli MP, announced that he was quitting Umno after serving the party for more than 40 years.

Meanwhile, when asked on the possibility of other leaders or former Barisan Nasional leaders would join the PH component parties, Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said he believed that there would be more (leaders) to do so.

Mohamad also said that after the 14th General Election, on average, Amanah received new 10,000 membership applications a month with Kelantan recording the highest number of membership.

“This shows that the Malays especially in the east coast have begun to support PH,” he said. — Bernama