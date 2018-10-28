Analysts doubt Hishammuddin can get Jho Low back without state support

Analysts said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is unlikely to succeed in getting Beijing to secure the arrest of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho even if the former minister once shared close ties with China’s most powerful leaders. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is unlikely to succeed in getting Beijing to secure the arrest of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho even if the former minister once shared close ties with China’s most powerful leaders, international relations analysts said.

Hishammuddin had earlier last week volunteered to “leverage” on his Beijing contacts to try and locate the wanted mastermind, popularly known as Jho Low, behind the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

While he did not give details on how he planned to do this, analysts believe the Umno leader will likely bank on informal ties — established during his stint as then minister of home affairs — with Meng Jianzhu, his direct counterpart who was the communist republic’s minister of public security at the time.

Regardless, requests for something like intelligence-sharing and extradition are highly bureaucratic and complex processes that can only be negotiated between governments, which means Hishammuddin has no standing.

“Hisham maintained his close relationship with Meng even after being made Defence Minister and Meng became Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China,” Shahirman Lockman, senior analyst with Institute of Strategic and International Studies, told Malay Mail.

“Informal contacts such as this might come in handy. But I don’t think it’ll give him any major advantage over what the government is able to achieve,” he added.

Low was charged in absentia with money laundering here and remains wanted for investigations into the 1MDB scandal.

The newly-elected Pakatan Harapan government had already put in a request for Interpol to locate the Penang-born fugitive.

On Monday, Hishammuddin stunned the public by revealing to the press a planned visit to China in his own capacity, where he said he was ready to approach his contacts to broach the topic of sending Low back to Malaysia.

Shahirman, however, said it would be more effective for the former minister to share information with Putrajaya on the whereabouts of Low, who is variously believed to be in China and Taiwan, although his precise location remains unknown.

“I think it behoves Hishammuddin to share any information he may have on the whereabouts of Jho Low rather than to try to make a personal attempt,” he said.

“Share it with the Malaysian government because requests for extradition need to be made between governments.”

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had said yesterday that he welcomes the former defence minister’s offer to leverage his relationships in China to secure Low’s extradition.

Without touching on the former Umno vice-president’s motive, Fuzi said there is no law to prevent the latter from securing Low or his father’s arrests.

Whether or not Hishammuddin’s motive was political or genuine remains unknown. The former minister had said that his effort was driven purely by the quest for justice.

Even so, the Umno leader’s approach is seen as highly unconventional, especially since he would know that any extradition effort can only be done through official channels.

“It’s not entirely clear as to how Hishammuddin would like to proceed in doing this. Usually this sort of matter is handled between law enforcement authorities,” Oh Ei Sun, an international relations analyst on China-Malaysia relations, said.

“I don’t know what else to add apart from this is not normal practice,” he added.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that his government welcomes Hishammuddin’s offer, but said no state support will be provided to the former Umno minister.