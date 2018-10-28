Budget 2019: Cops want funds for more officers

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police have submitted a request to the government to increase its manpower in Vat 69 Commando and Special Action Unit (UTK) under Budget 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Oct 28 — Police have submitted a request to the government to increase its manpower in Vat 69 Commando and Special Action Unit (UTK) under Budget 2019, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

He said the force hoped to increase the number of commando from 600 currently to 992 and UTK from 340 currently to 800.

“We hope the government will consider our request,” he said, adding that more commandos are needed to handle crisis while more UTK are needed to provide security for VIPs.

Fuzi said many UTK had left the force to join private sector.

“They are in high demand,” he added.

Fuzi was speaking to reporters after presenting prizes for a shooting competition held at General Operations Force, Ulu Kinta here today.

To a question, Fuzi said the department had proposed to the government to consider increasing allowances and incentives for commando and UTK to retain them in the force.

“They are an elite team. If their allowances and incentives are the same like others, who would want to join?” he asked.

He said the duties undertaken and training undergone by them are risky and not easy.

“Maybe the government can consider doubling the allowance and incentives for them.”

“The government can also consider providing a special insurance scheme for them,” he added.