Report: PKR candidate claims mobile jammer used to sabotage Kuala Selangor election

A Kuala Selangor PKR candidate has alleged that a mobile jammer had been utilised to sabotage to party election earlier today. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — A Kuala Selangor PKR candidate has alleged that a mobile jammer had been utilised to sabotage to party election earlier today, according to a report by Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini quoted Kuala Selangor PKR Youth chief candidate R. Sabahbathi as saying that district council members found the jammer this afternoon while cleaning up the Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium.

Upon inspecting the said item, he said that PKR officials were alerted by the workers. The device was apparently placed on the floor, and had a metal casing with six antennas, with labels that read “4G” and “WiFi”.

“They (the council workers) didn’t know what it was. They asked us and they thought someone left something behind and they wanted to close the stadium.

“When we went over to take a look, our phones couldn’t make calls anymore. When we turned it off, the phone can take calls again,” Sabahbathi told Malaysiakini.

Earlier today, a slight commotion occurred when PKR members who turned up at the Kuala Selangor divisional election were not allowed to vote following a problem concerning the e-voting system.

According to Bernama, there were technical problems with the e-voting system there.

The divisional election which was supposed to be held today, was subsequently postponed due to “internet problems.”