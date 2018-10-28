Remand for principal in alleged sodomy case extended three days

The remand order for a principal who allegedly sodomised two teenagers at a secondary school here has been extended another three days to facilitate investigations. — Reuters pic

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 28 — The remand order for a principal who allegedly sodomised two teenagers at a secondary school here has been extended another three days to facilitate investigations.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, said the 55-year-old, whose remand was expiring today, was arrested on Thursday.

“But police have received an extension of the remand order for another three days until October 31 to enable us to complete the investigation papers. After the investigation papers are ready, they will be referred to the public prosecutor for further action,” he said here today.

On Tuesday, Bernama reported that the police were investigating two reports made by a Year Five student and a Form One student, claiming they had been sodomised by the man while they were participating in an education programme recently, at the school where he was the principal.

The two boys, aged 11 and 13, lodged their reports after telling their respective families.

In another development, Noorzainy said the police detained five men who were racing at the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) in a special operation to nab illegal racers (Operasi Khas Samseng Jalanan) conducted from 10pm to 7am today.

He said those arrested were, aged 18 to 23 years, and all were factory workers.

“One of the five men arrested, an 18-year-old, also tested positive for drugs,” he said.

He added they would continue the operation from time to time because illegal racing activities were not only dangerous to those involved but also to other road users. — Bernama