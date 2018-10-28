Deep sea fishing licence should have state approval, says Shafie

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the approval of deep sea fishing licence in Sabah issued at federal level should also be approved at the state government level to ensure better control on fishing. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

MENUMBOK, Oct 28 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the approval of deep sea fishing licence in Sabah issued at federal level should also be approved at the state government level to ensure better control on fishing.

In this regard, he said the state government would be holding discussions with the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry soon to review the framework of procedure in issuing the licence so that it also received the approval of the state before being issued.

“We want any approval by the federal government to also obtain agreement from the state because we know the capability of our fishermen apart from facilitating us to control in terms of the catch.

“Cooperation between the federal and state governments should be enhanced to ensure the fishery sector in Sabah is well-managed,” he told reporters after launching the 18th Menumbok Fishermen Festival here today.

He said if the issuance of deep sea fishing licence requires state approval, enforcement would be implemented more effectively.

“We should also step up surveillance of foreign fishermen so that the resources for fishermen’s livelihood in the state would not be depleted.

“As such the use of trawler should be monitored...do not allow small trawler net which could wipe out our marine ecosystem,” he added.

Meanwhile when asked on the construction of the Ko-Nelayan Kuala Penyu building, Mohd Shafie said the allocation for the building has been approved.

“The allocation has been approved and there maybe problems with the land or its location may not be suitable. The building is very important as a meeting place for fishermen to improve their catch,” he said. — Bernama