IGP: Not the time to form unit to combat environmental crime

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said it is not suitable to have a separate unit to combat the increasing number of environmental crimes in the country now due to financial constraints. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Oct 28 — It is not suitable to have a separate unit to combat the increasing number of environmental crimes in the country now due to financial constraints, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

He said police department has a lot of units now.

“When there are a lot of units, there are officers and personnel involved which led to budget constraints.”

“As it is, the request to increase manpower for other units has not been approved yet. It is not suitable at the moment,” said Fuzi.

He was asked to comment on statement by Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) which urged police to enhance their human capital and assets to curb the increasing number of environmental crimes in the country.

MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said police should consider setting up a new department.

While lauding the suggestion, Fuzi said it was just not feasible at the moment due to financial constraints.

Fuzi was speaking to reporters after presenting prizes to winners of a shooting competition held at General Operations Force at Ulu Kinta here today.