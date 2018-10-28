Education Ministry welcomes private sector’s involvement in producing skilled workforce

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Higher Education in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Oct 28 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is now more open to listen to the demand and needs from the industry players to improve the quality of the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

Ministry’s technical and vocational education division principal assistant director Suraimi Rithwan said such move would enable the TVET education system to be strengthened as well as to increase the level of employment of technical and vocational students.

“We have been collaborating with 750 industry partners since 2015 and as a result, more than 90 per cent of TVET students, such as from the vocational colleges gained employment with the salary range between RM2,000 and RM15,000 per month.

“This is the result of our partnership with the industry players where we know what kind of skills that they need and our involvement with the private sector will be expanded from time to time,” he told Bernama today.

He said this after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Alor Setar Vocational College and seven electronic and mechanical engineering companies.

In the same event, the Alor Setar Vocational College also signed Note of Understanding (NoU) with the Insitut Kemahiran Tinggi Belia Negara (IKTBN) Bukit Mertajam and Insitut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) Jitra.

Among the efforts to be implemented under the collaborations include to upgrade the workshops or manufacturing laboratories and to equip the college with high-tech equipment as well as to carry out industrial training. — Bernama