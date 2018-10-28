Terengganu Health Dept opens home for pregnant teens

MARANG, Oct 28 — The Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) today opened the first ‘Rumah Generasiku Sayang’ (RGKS) in the state to provide shelter for teenagers who became pregnant out of wedlock.

Its director Dr Mohd Jusoh, said for a start, the RGKS located in Bukit Payong, here would be able to house maximum eight teenagers and the home would be managed by the JKNT staff as well as volunteers.

“This programme is a safe motherhood initiative by the Health Ministry to help pregnant teenagers to get antenatal, postnatal and psychosocial treatment as well as spiritual guidance and to avoid illegal abortion,” he told reporters at the official opening ceremony of the ‘Raudhatul Nisaa’ RGKS here today.

Mohd said the RGKS was not only opened to teenagers from the state but also from other states who had nowhere to go for help.

He also called on the public as well as corporate companies to contribute donations to help fund the RGKS. — Bernama