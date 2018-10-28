Warisan have no links to illegal immigrants, says Darell

Parti Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking has advised parties who accused Warisan of being dominated by one race or is linked to illegal immigrants to apologise as they are lying to the people. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — Parti Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking has advised parties who accused Warisan of being dominated by one race or is linked to illegal immigrants to apologise as they are lying to the people.

Darell who is also International Trade and Industry Minister said these parties should also apologise to God, as they had slandered Warisan with various accusations without proof.

“Parti Warisan is now being attacked because it is growing stronger. Some parties in Sabah are attacking Warisan as they are afraid with the thinking of Sabahans which go beyond racial lines. Sabahans know and are aware that the more racial you are, the more you will get nowhere,” he told reporters after receiving 40 former Tanjung Aru and Kota Kinabalu PBS members here today.

According to Darell, certain parties deliberately planted negative perceptions against Warisan by linking the party with a certain race and also illegal immigrants as they are worried their own parties are no longer relevant and they wanted to force other parties and leaders to retire from politics.

Therefore, he said the people should not believe or be influenced by propaganda and slanders churned out by opposition parties as they have nothing to do now.

On his earlier statement that he would resign all from posts if it was proven Warisan gave identity cards or citizenship to illegal immigrants, Darell stressed that the party making the claim should produce evidence.

He said Warisan is against any efforts to provide identity cards to illegal immigrants and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is very consistent on the matter.

According to him, Warisan leaders also agreed to stop the entry of illegal immigrants into Sabah and stop crimes committed by the previous government.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and police have also arrested many civil servants suspected of issuing identity cards to illegal immigrants for their personal interest. — Bernama