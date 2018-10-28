Rafizi still ahead of Azmin in Perak in unofficial PKR tally

The unofficial decision of the Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) election so far saw Mohd Rafizi Ramli ahead of his challenger Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the fight for the PKR deputy presidential post. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Oct 28 — The unofficial decision of the Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) election so far saw Mohd Rafizi Ramli ahead of his challenger Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the fight for the PKR deputy presidential post.

State PKR Information chief Senator Siti Aisah Shaik Ismail said the unofficial results showed Mohd Rafizi obtaining 6,785 votes while Mohamed Azmin, who is the Economic Affairs Minister, received 4,484 votes following the election in all 24 divisions in the state yesterday.

Voting at the 24 divisions included Tanjung Malim, Beruas, Taiping, Batu Gajah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Ipoh Timor, Gopeng, Gerik, Lenggong, Larut, Parit Buntar, Bagan Serai, Tambun, Ipoh Barat, Kuala Kangsar, Lumut, Pasir Salak, Teluk Intan, Padang Rengas, Parit, Tapah, Sungai Siput and Bukit Gantang.

Meanwhile, PKR Election Committee Chairman (JPP) chairman Datuk Rashid Din said in his statement that it would only finalise the decision for all 24 divisions in Perak after the Doubtful Votes Box was opened.

Previously, the votes cast in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Federal Territory, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis were in favour of Mohd Rafizi, while Mohamed Azmin dominated the ballot in Penang, Johor and the first phase of the polls in Selangor as well as the first election day in Kedah last Friday.

Meanwhile, the second day of the polls in five branches in Kedah involving Jerai, Merbok, Sungai Petani, Padang Serai and Kulim-Bandar Baharu saw Mohamed Azmin ahead by 2,606 votes compared to Mohd Rafizi’s 2,080 votes in an unofficial decision. — Bernama