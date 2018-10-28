Malaysia’s Adam Norrodin secures top ten finish in Australian MotoGP

File picture of Petronas Sprint Racing rider Adam Norrodin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Two Petronas Sprinta Racing riders — Malaysia’s Adam Norrodin and Ayumu Sasaki of Japan secured nine and six points after finishing in the seventh and tenth places respectively, in the Moto3 category in the 2018 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island Circuit in Australia today.

Adam clocked 37 minutes 48.261 seconds while Sasaki posted 37:48.479s in the 23-lap race.

Spanish rider, Albert Arenas of Angel Nieto Team Moto3 won the race by clocking 37:48.073s while two Italian riders — Fabio Di Giannantonio of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 and Celestino Vietti of SKY Racing Team VR46, came in second and third place, respectively after adrift by 0.052 and 0.059 seconds behind Arenas.

Adam who started in 13th position in the starting grid, was delighted to be able to finish in top ten.

“Of course, I’m pleased to finish in the top ten and get some more points. The race itself was very difficult for me, so I hope to come back fighting at my home Grand Prix next week (in Sepang International Circuit),” he was quoted as saying in the team’s website www.sicracingteam.com.

Meanwhile, national MotoGP rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah suffered an unfortunate incident when his engine skidded despite coming in eighth position during the 19th lap, while national Moto2 rider, Khairul Idham Pawi of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, failed to collect any point after finishing in 16th place out of 22 riders.

The 2018 MotoGP season will continue with two remaining race — Malaysian MotoGP next weekend and the Valencia GP in Spain from November 16-18. — Bernama