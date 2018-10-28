Darell: Sabah has huge potential to become aerospace hub

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said Sabah has a huge potential to become an aerospace hub and a leading centre for the industry, especially in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), as well as in manufacturing. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — Sabah has a huge potential to become an aerospace hub and a leading centre for the industry, especially in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), as well as in manufacturing, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

He said rising tourist arrivals in Sabah could pave the way for more flights into the state, hence the requirement for more aerospace services providers to cater to the needs of airlines for MRO facilities and capabilities, as well as human capital skills.

More Sabahans are needed to venture into the aerospace industry as it could create more opportunities in the industry and attract new investments into the state, he added.

He said Sabahans made up only 10 out of 230 aerospace services providers registered in the country.

“It is (the figure) very small compared to the opportunity available in the aerospace industry. We need more Sabahans to venture into the aerospace industry,” he told reporters after officiating the Malaysia Aerospace Industry Seminar, here today.

Themed ‘Building the Future of the Aerospace Ecosystem in Malaysia’, the a one-day seminar was organised by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office.

The seminar was aimed a promoting initiatives to further enhance and highlight opportunities in the Malaysian aerospace ecosystem to attract local players to venture into the industry.

Darell said, 48 per cent of the Malaysian aerospace industry’s revenue of RM13.5 billion last year was contributed by the manufacturing sector, while the MRO made up 46 per cent.

He said Malaysia has a huge potential in the global aerospace business, with its products being exported throughout the world. — Bernama