Mehmet coy on future

Perak head coach Mehmet Durakovic. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR — Perak’s Malaysia Cup triumph over Terengganu yesterday was a match for the ages and it’s bound to create plenty of buzz this off season for its head coach and Selangor’s beloved son, Mehmet Durakovic.

Perak bounced back from being 2-0 then 3-2 down in extra time to force a shoot-out, eventually winning 4-1 on penalties thanks in large to goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy.

Mehmet, 53, has cult status in Selangor having played for them from 1995-1998, winning three Malaysia Cups (1995-1997) then went on to coach them to victory over Kedah in 2015.

He was replaced with Zainal Abidin after that win, took a year off then returned in February 2017 to coach Perak. When asked after the match if he has been approached by anyone for the Selangor job, he said: “I’m absolutely going to have a really good night with my family tonight and I’m not going to worry about anything else.

“I’ve got my family members from Melbourne, most of the boys have their families here. We’re going to take the night or the week to have a good time because it’s been a fantastic year.

“It’s my fifth title and to rate it now I’d say it’s high up the list. Everyone knows Selangor is my second home but to win it with Perak after so many years and to win it in the way we did will make this game go down in history as one of or maybe the best finals.”

Custodian Hafizul made several key saves during the match to keep free-scoring Terengganu at bay and his two saves against Igor Zonjic and Chantacheary Bin in the shoot-out gave Perak the win.

“We all make mistakes and Hafizul came in during half time crying,” Mehmet revealed.

“Our entire back four are local and young players and we all make mistakes. It’s football. However, Hafizul is a different class. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the country. At the end of the day he picked himself up like a true professional,” said Mehmet.

Mehmet will take time off from a gruelling season while the rumour mill continues to speculate about his next job. Perak finished second in the league and have qualified for next season’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League, an annual continental club football competition in Asia.