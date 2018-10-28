AirAsia’s KL-Kuantan route resumes today

AirAsia planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Oct 28 — Low cost carrier, AirAsia Berhad (AirAsia) has reintroduced its Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan route after the service ceased about seven years ago.

According to station manager M. Hari Tharan the return of the daily flights on Airbus 320 aircraft was to meet growing travel demand to and from the East Coast.

“The A320 aircraft can take up to 180 passengers at one time.

“On the first Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan flight today, we had 141 passengers and on the return flight there were 157 passengers on board.

“Every day, AirAsia will provide a two-way trip and should there be more demand we may increase the number of flights,” he said when met by reporters at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport here today.

“The fare to Kuantan is as low as RM35 and this may be one of the main factors why locals and tourists choose to travel on AirAsia,” he said adding that at times they might hold special promotion where tickets could be bought much cheaper.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Airports manager, Md Zulkifli Farid Zakaria said he was confident that the AirAsia service between Kuala Lumpur and Kuantan would bring more tourists to Pahang.

“Every day, this airport receives the arrival of 600 to 700 passengers and during peak season this can reach up to 1,000 people.

A passenger, Helmi Abdul Jamil, 40, said the flight was comfortable and much faster than having to drive on his own.

“In future I will take this flight more often as it is more convenient and the fare is reasonable,” he said. — Bernama