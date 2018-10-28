Kit Siang ‘thanks’ Najib for dealing blow to own cause with Al Jazeera interview walkout

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today ‘thanked’ Datuk Seri Najib Razak for walking out of his own interview with Al-Jazeera, saying this showed that Malaysians made the right choice on May 9. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today “thanked” Datuk Seri Najib Razak for walking out of his own interview with Al Jazeera, saying this showed that Malaysians made the right choice on May 9.

In his untiring crusade against Najib, Lim said the ex-prime minister did more damage to himself with the interview rather than the declaration by Saudi Foreign Minister Abdel Ahmad al-Jubeir’s claims that the RM2.6 billion in Najib’s bank account was not from Riyadh.

“Apart from Najib’s cronies, ministers in his Cabinet as well as former and current BN party leaders, no Malaysian with a modicum of judgment and wisdom would have believed Najib’s cock-and-bull stories about donations from Saudi royalty when they are nothing but abuse of power, misappropriation and embezzlement of 1MDB funds,” he said in a statement.

Lim said he considered Najib’s admission that the 1MDB scandal was neither imaginary nor a plot to politically topple him but a serious matter whose perpetrators must face justice to be the most damning part of the interview.

“Nobody would have expected the idiocy which he displayed during the interview, which has inflicted so many fatal wounds on his own cause.

“Najib was not only virtually admitting that through the 1MDB scandal, Malaysia under his administration became a global kleptocracy, it also became a kakistocracy,” he said.

Lim also took to task Najib’s response to interviewer Mary Ann Jolley’s question on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s 22-carat pink diamond necklace worth US$27.3 million (RM113.98 million), calling it ‘disgraceful’.

“He claimed it was a gift from brother of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Zayed, Prince Sheikh Mansour, and not a gift using 1MDB funds from fugitive financier Jho Low.

“His stance is totally untenable after the United States Department of Justice updated and enlarged kleptocratic litigation in June 2017 to forfeit some US$S1.7 billion of US$4.5 billion 1MDB-linked assets,” he said.

Lim cited passages from the department’s litigation suit, which stated the necklace was bought from New-York based jewellery-designer Lorraine Schwartz Inc, and handed over on June 2, 2013, among others.

The suit also mentioned Low and Rosmah being shown the pink diamond in Monaco by the jeweler abord the Topaz private yacht, in July 5, 2013. Subsequent meetings that year include the necklace’s layout being shown to them in New York, and its delivery to an associate in Hong Kong in March 2014.

“Najib was not completely truthful in his answers during the interview. He was asked as to his relationship with Jho Low, and claimed it was on the basis Low would promote Middle Eastern investment (in Malaysia) given his close ties to the royal families of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

“Why didn’t he mention Low’s failed special assignment in the 13th general election (on May 5, 2013) pouring tens of millions of ringgit in Penang; even bringing the top South Korean pop star Psy of Oppa Gangnam Style to topple Lim Guan Eng as Penang Chief Minister in the DAP-led Penang state government?” he said.