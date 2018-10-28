Malaysia Cup is the perfect gift for Sultan Perak.

Perak FA president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim holds aloft the Malaysia Cup as he is mobbed by fans at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh October 28, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 28 — Perak FA (Pafa) President Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim dedicated the Malaysia Cup to Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah who will be celebrating his birthday on November 2.

“This win is for the Perak Sultan,” he told reporters when met at the Perak Football Stadium here today.

“We will also seek his consent to commence a parade across all the 12 districts in the state. We want all the fans to share the experience of the team’s success and also of the Malaysia Cup. We will finalise the date soon,” he added.

The Malaysia Cup has finally returned to the home of Bos Gaurus after an 18-year wait.

The Cup was received by Hasnul in front of about a hundred fans who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy at the Perak Stadium.

Perak beat Terengganu in the final via penalty shootouts (4-1) after the match ended in a 3-3 draw in extra time.

The last time Perak won the Cup was in 1998, against Terengganu as well, which also ended in a penalty shootout (5-3) after both teams drew 1-1.

When asked what is the status of Mehmet Durakovic, Hasnul said PAFA will extend the coach’s contract following the victory.