Don’t jump to conclusions, DAP strategist says amid claim 40 Umno MPs may join PPBM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — DAP’s Liew Chin Tong has urged Malaysians not to jump to conclusions with regards to a claim that 40 Umno MPs may join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and by extension Pakatan Harapan.

The DAP strategist acknowledged the fact that the prospect of so many Umno MPs joining PH has caused much anxiety among the coalition’s supporters, and concern that it may turn into another version of Umno.

Liew revealed that he had met with the PPBM Supreme Council member who made the claim, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, together with DAP leader Wan Hamidi Hamid this morning.

“However Kadir, as the veteran newsman and political strategist, doesn’t write things for fun. He is careful to state that even if those Umno MPs desire to join Bersatu, it doesn’t mean that Bersatu will accept them blindly,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Liew pointed out that PH’s formation and its victory over Barisan Nasional in GE14 was because leaders like Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Kit Siang and Mohamad Sabu had decided to put aside differences and work together.

Such a “grand realignment”, he said was also facilitated by “lots of coffee and tea sessions” as well as numerous meetings involving second-tier leaders like himself and Kadir.

“For me, whatever things said among ourselves, let’s not jump to any conclusion. I’m sure we know better than to just read news headlines.

“If we want the people not to be jumpy when reading sensational news headlines, leaders have to articulate thoughts before sharing their views. More importantly, let’s build trust among leaders and between communities.”

Yesterday, PPBM’s Kadir claimed that there is a possibility of up to 40 Umno MPs jumping ship to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The PPBM Supreme Council member said the MPs have been meeting party chairman Dr Mahathir and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss the matter, but no decision has been reached.

Kadir also confirmed that the matter was discussed among the party during its leadership meeting on Friday night.

Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed had joined PPBM last night right after the meeting.