Bangladeshi worker killed after bridge collapses in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BARU, Oct 28 — A Bangladeshi construction worker was killed when part of a bridge being built in Jalan Pengerang, Kota Tinggi near here collapsed this morning.

The incident occurred at about 9am when the 42-year-old victim was doing construction work with other workers.

Apparently luck was not on his side as he was the only one to fall along with the bridge while the other workers were not affected.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station Operations officer, Azlan Mohd Sobberi when contacted by Bernama, said eight personnel were deployed to the scene upon receiving a report on the incident at 9.44 am.

According to him, it took them about 20 minutes to remove the victim’s body from the rubble before handing it over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, various parties, including the Public Works Department and local authorities in Pengerang are still investigating the cause of the bridge collapse. — Bernama