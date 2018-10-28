Sarawak Pakatan pledges 30pc development funds for Borneo states

Chong said the two Borneo states were allocated between 10 and 13 per cent of the country’s development expenditures previously. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 28 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) will strive to ensure that Sabah and Sarawak get 30 per cent of the total national development expenditure in next year’s Federal Budget to be tabled on November 2, its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said today.

“This will be more, in terms of proportion of development expenditure, than all the previous budgets of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the past 55 years,” he told reporters here.

He said under the under the previous government, the two Borneo states were allocated between 10 and 13 per cent of the country’s development expenditures annually.

Asked if the development funds would be channelled direct to the Opposition-ruled Sarawak government, Chong said it will be up to the individual ministries to make the decision if they want to use the state implementing agencies.

“But I can assure that all the money under the development expenditure for Sarawak will be spent properly and transparently,” said Chong, who is also the domestic trade and consumer affairs deputy minister.

He said it will not be in the interest of the public to give the money outright to the state government as it already has RM31 billion in its bank account while the majority of the rural areas are still under-developed and deprived of basic infrastructure.

He said it is irresponsible and bad public planning for the state government to keep the people poor and not provide them with basic infrastructure such as electricity, treated water, tarred roads and proper schools.

Chong also urged Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg not to argue over the number of representatives from Sarawak in the Special Steering Committee to review the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The number is secondary, but what is more important is the people inside the committee, whether they can articulate and present the demands of Sarawakians,” he said.

He said Abang Johari should have confidence in Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in chairing the committee.

“Anyway, the two Borneo states have eight representatives and so does the federal government,” he said.

Chong challenged Abang Johari to present the demands of Sarawakians to Dr Mahathir.

“I urge him to be more courageous in the steering committee, not just act courageously in Sarawak by making press statements,” he said, assuring that the people of Sarawak would give their full support if the chief minister were to present their demands.

Abang Johari had described the membership of the committee as lopsided, heavily favouring the federal government.

He wants the committee to be modelled after the 1962 Inter-Government Committee where Malaya, Sarawak, Sabah, Singapore and United Kingdom had an equal number of representatives.