PKR polls: Voters angry at delay in voting process at Pandan division

AMPANG, Oct 28 ― Even though the voting process had yet to start, the PKR election at the Pandan Division was slightly heated when the voters got angry because the voting centre was opened a bit late this morning.

The voters who had come since 9am had to wait for almost two hours when the voting centre at the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council Hall, Taman Chempaka was only opened at 10.40am.

It was learnt that the voting process was delayed due to the absence of RELA members to maintain security at the election centre.

Earlier, voters began to shout when they had to squeeze outside the fence while some of them said that they had been waiting too long although they had other daily routine to attend to.

Deputy president candidate Mohd Rafizi Ramli, who arrived at 10am, also had to wait to cast his vote at the branch concerned.

At the Ampang branch, voting only began at 10.50am due to a technical problem.

The candidate for branch head, who is also a vice-presidential candidate Zuraida Kamaruddin, who arrived at 9 am at the voting centre, had given guidance on the voting procedure to the voters so that polling would be smooth.

The third phase of voting in the state of Selangor today involved six divisions namely Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor, Ampang, Pandan, Shah Alam and Hulu Langat.

Meanwhile Zuraida said the delay was due to the problem in the tablet system for the voting process which was brought from Tapah, Perak by the Central Election Committee (CEC).

“The CEC which brought the tab later found a problem in using it for the Ampang division but this was subsequently resolved.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah), although it began a bit late, the situation was under control,” she told the media outside the hall.

Zuraida, who is also a candidate for the post of vice-president, estimated that as at 11.00 this morning, 500 members had voted and she urged all the 12,626 Ampang division members to discharge their responsibilities.

She had also discussed with the CEC and had created a special route system for senior citizen voters to speed up the voting process. ― Bernama