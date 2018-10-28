PKR polls: Rafizi says Azmin won Selangor, but ‘surprised’ lost less than 1,000 votes

A report quoted Rafizi Ramli conceding defeat to Economics Affairs Minister and fellow contender Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali following the conclusion of the party polls in Selangor. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — With PKR party polls entering the final stretch, deputy president hopeful Rafizi Ramli today conceded that the odds were currently not in his favour.

A Malaysiakini report today quoted Rafizi conceding defeat to Economics Affairs Minister and fellow contender Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali following the conclusion of the party polls in Selangor.

“I feel the odds in Selangor are 55/45, 55 in favour of Azmin.

“I expected to lose in Selangor,” he was quoted saying outside the PKR Pandan voting centre in the report.

Rafizi also expressed shock at the margin at which he lost by, which was less than 1,000 votes, given Azmin’s background as PKR division chief and former Menteri Besar in Selangor.

“What surprised me was the margin of the votes.

“Many in PKR felt that because Azmin has been the Selangor PKR chief since 1998, and he was also Menteri Besar, at the very least I was expected to lose by 5,000 votes,” Rafizi was quoted saying.

The report also included Rafizi’s sentiments towards the party polls in Sabah and Sarawak next weekend, where he expressed confidence in regaining his lead over Azmin with the support he claimed to have from states other than Selangor.