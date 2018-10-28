MP wants DBKL to build multi-storey car park for TTDI market

A general view of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail wet market October 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has written to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to communicate the urgent need to resolve the issue of congested parking in and around the Taman Tun Dr Ismail wet market.



She said most of the parking area for the market is usually taken up by seasonal parkers, leaving its customers with little room to park whenever they come to do their grocery shopping.



“Since there is available land nearby, we have asked DBKL to look at constructing multi-storey parking, which they must work out after sorting out its budget,” Yeoh said during a Deepavali event organised by the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Market Traders and Hawkers Association.



Noting that the market is not only popular with KL residents, but also PJ residents, who do their shopping over the weekends, she said the association has also requested DBKL to allow it to operate its parking lot.



“Currently it is under a different operator appointed by the DBKL, so if the association operates it themselves they would know the priority should go to the market’s customers.



“At the moment it is open to seasonal parking, so those working nearby the market (in offices) often fill up the spaces, leaving no room for customers,” Yeoh said.