Make public all documents related to 1MDB-IPIC settlement, Najib tells Putrajaya

Najib urged the government to remove the documents of two settlement deals with IPIC from under the Official Secrets Act seal — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to make public all documents concerning 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) dealings with International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

Through a Facebook post last night, Najib called on the government to remove the documents of two settlement deals with IPIC from under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) seal, to uphold justice and at the same time vindicate him.

“If the government is sincere in upholding truth and justice to me, then release all the settlement agreements from 2015 and 2017 immediately and not hide it behind the OSA.

“I find the government is in the same predicament as me in trying to solve the 1MDB issue, to get back the supposed lost monies.

“It was always my objective to get back every single cent of 1MDB and that no money went missing,” read the post.

Najib then claimed that suggestions and allegations of 1MDB’s funds being missing took place only after cash was supposedly paid to the Abu Dhabi-based investment firm’s subsidiary company.

“Several ranking officers were proven to have received monies and used the cash and were part of the fraud. How many more from that side are involved?” read his post.

He then explained diplomatic ties had made it difficult to openly discuss the topic, leading the governments to pen two agreement settlements in 2015 and 2017.

Claiming to have negotiated with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince himself, Najib said a US$1billion (RM4.17 billion) advance was then paid by IPIC to 1MDB.

“We made the decision to change the deposit paid and bond units given to Aabar (IPIC subsidiary) to allow them to pay the full principal amount, and interest for the US$3.5 billion (RM14.6 billion) bond guaranteed by IPIC.

“However, after the management of Aabar and IPIC changed, they suddenly claimed they had not received the assets as payments, later claiming the transaction was done to a subsidiary not owned by them,” Najib claimed.

He said the outcome surprised him as lawyers and international auditors had clarified and approved the payments and bonds.

“This then affected the 2015 agreement, where we were required to pay US$1 billion to IPIC.

“On the basis of maintaining the diplomatic ties, our government decided to continue negotiations which led to the 2017 settlement which included a clause requiring IPIC to pay back the US$3.5 billion to 1MDB before Dec 31 2020,” he said.

Besides the latest agreement, Najib said the Abu Dhabi firm also agreed to separately acquire US$2.5billion (RM10.4billion) worth of bonds from 1MDB which would be guaranteed by Aabar through two separate contracts.

“So what is resolution from the 2017 agreement? What are the developments?

“Can the government release the 2015 and 2017 documents to the public?” Najib asked.

He then went on to say that following the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, several police reports would be lodged over the matter, without elaborating.