Deputy minister: In 2016, Kelantan owed Putrajaya RM395m but only paid RM3.9m

Sim revealed that Kelantan faced a deficit from 2012 to 2016, which in total amounted to RM1.1 billion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Kelantan state government could only afford to repay Putrajaya RM3.94 million in 2016 despite owing a debt of RM395.83 million, a deputy minister said today.

“Let the people evaluate themselves whether such financial performance shows an image of good governance.

“I hope PAS leaders will no longer deny the reality of things, stop distorting facts and blaming others and be confident to face the reality and all the weaknesses that exist, as well as changing to a more efficient, accountable, and sincere governance to protect the interest of the people of Kelantan,’’ Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said in a statement.



In the press statement, Sim also revealed that Kelantan faced a deficit from 2012 to 2016, which in total amounted to RM1.1 billion.

DAP and PAS leaders have been engaged in a verbal war recently over Kelantan’s financial situation, after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed that the state requires federal aid to pay the salary of its civil servants.

To substitute his claims, Lim then disclosed a letter from the Kelantan government seeking federal assistance to pay the salaries of civil servants in the state.