Havaianas looks back on Mickey Mouse's long career with an anniversary collection

Mickey Mouse playing the sorcerer's apprentice in ‘Fantasia’. ― AFP pic

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 ― Mickey Mouse is set to be a key figure in the world of fashion for fall 2018. In the run-up to his 90th anniversary on November 18, the Brazilian brand Havaianas is launching a collection of flip-flops featuring the world-famous rodent and nine decades of frolics.

Havaianas, which has regularly teamed up with Disney to create collections featuring the studio's best-known character, was keen to mark the occasion of Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary. Next November, the Brazilian brand will launch a capsule collection of 10 flip-flop models that look back on high-points in the famous rodent's career.

The story begins in 1928 when Mickey Mouse first came to life in the short film Steamboat Willie, then continues in the 1940s with a reference to the much-loved Fantasia in which Mickey Mouse was cast as the sorcerer's apprentice.

The collection also turns a spotlight on the famous mouse's passion for football, and his ardent support for the Brazilian team in the 1958 World Cup, which took place in Sweden and was won by the Seleção.

In the 1960s, Mickey Mouse honoured the US space programme by travelling to the moon. In the 1980s, he took on a totally futurist look, and in the noughties donned streetwear to show his enthusiasm for the sound of hip-hop.

The final piece in this capsule collection for adults directly focuses on the pop icon's 90th anniversary. A black pair of flip-flops features Mickey Mouse's signature ears in white and a special inscription that reads “Mickey Mouse 90th ― Special Edition”.

The anniversary collection will go on sale on November 15 in stores and online from www.havaianas-store.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews