Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Bolsonaro sees lead slip on eve of vote

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro attends an electoral campaign rally in front of his condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro October 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 ― Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has seen his lead slip over leftist rival Fernando Haddad, according in Brazil's two major election polls published last night, just hours before Brazilians cast ballots to decide who will next lead the world's fourth-largest democracy.

The Ibope poll published by the Globo TV network showed Bolsonaro had 54 percent of voter support, compared with Haddad's 46 per cent ― a fall of 3 percentage points for Bolsonaro compared to the same poll published on Tuesday.

A second poll done by the Datfolha group showed Bolsonaro with 55 per cent and Haddad with 45 per cent, a fall of 1 percentage point for Bolsonaro, compared with the same poll published on Thursday. ― Reuters