Karlie Kloss, Dua Lipa front adidas's Statement Collection

Dua Lipa wears items from the adidas limited-edition Statement Collection. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 28 ― Adidas has unveiled a new capsule collection for women, the Statement Collection, to support women through a range of workouts from a relaxed yoga session to energetic HIIT. The collection has been inspired by the adidas women's global collective including Dua Lipa, Karlie Kloss, Shay Mitchell, Hannah Bronfman and Garbiñe Muguruza, taking into account their own personal approach to fitness to create a versatile collection suitable for a range of workouts.

The Statement Collection is built around three sports bras ― “All Me,” “Don't Rest” and “Stronger For It,” each offering a different level of support, with more than 20 pieces featured in the range in total, including tights, jackets, footwear and accessories.

The collection features floral camo and geometric prints inspired by Stella McCartney for extra style points, as well as adidas high performance fabrics for maximum performance.

Josefine Aberg, VP of Design for adidas Training, commented on the new launch saying, “Women are driving the global fitness movement by abandoning routines and embracing a versatile approach to training without skipping a step in style. That exact attitude inspired this capsule collection that covers women from the moment they hit the street through their most powerful sessions of sweat.”

“The Statement Collection has vibrant hues and standout prints that harmonise for the ultimate fitness wardrobe, designed to be as strong and bold as the women wearing them.”

The Statement Collection is available online now at www.adidas.com/us/statementcollection and will be in stores starting November 1. ― AFP-Relaxnews