France's Macron condemns 'act of antisemitism' in Pittsburgh

People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania October 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 28 ― French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday said he “strongly condemned the act of antisemitism in Pittsburgh”, the American city where a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue.

He said in a tweet that his thoughts were with the victims and offered his support to the grieving families.

Heavily armed gunman opened fire on Jewish congregants during a baby-naming ceremony at the synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh yesterday, killing 11 people and injuring six, in what appeared to be one of the worst anti-Semitic attacks in American history.

President Macron was in Istanbul yesterday, taking part in a summit on Syria with the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Germany. ― AFP