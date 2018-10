Police officers guarding the Tree of Life synagogue after a gunman stormed in and killed 11 worshippers, October 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

MURPHYSBORO (Illinois), Oct 28 ― US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he would travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after a gunman stormed a synagogue there and killed 11 worshippers, though Trump did not say when he would visit.

The president told reporters that at least 11 people were dead in the shooting, and that three to four police officers were injured but would probably be alright. ― Reuters