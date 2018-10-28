Former England manager Hoddle ‘responding well’ after falling ill

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is interviewed for British televison ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match between Benfica and Chelsea at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, on March 26, 2012. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 28 — Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is “responding well” after falling “seriously ill” at the BT Sport studio, the broadcaster said yesterday.

Hoddle, who spent the bulk of his playing career with Tottenham Hotspur and also played for their London rivals Chelsea, French club AS Monaco and Swindon Town, was working for BT Sport as a pundit on his 61st birthday.

The broadcaster announced news of his illness in a statement yesterday morning, but later issued an update, which was read on air by his colleague, presenter Jake Humphrey.

It said: “Earlier today Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT Sport studios. He received immediate medical attention on the set and was subsequently transferred by paramedics to hospital in London.

“The condition is serious but Glenn is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well. Glenn’s family are with him and would like to thank everyone that has sent their support.”

BT Sport cancelled its scheduled football results show — fellow presenter Mark Pougatch tweeted: “You will understand why there’s no BT Sport Score this afternoon. All our thoughts are with Glenn Hoddle and his family.”

Hoddle, who also works for ITV Sport on England games, was one of English football’s top players during the 1980s, an elegant midfielder who won 53 England caps before managing his country from 1996 to 1999.

He was considered by many to be one of the most gifted footballers of his generation, best known for a 12-year career at London club Tottenham, where he played 490 games in all competitions winning the FA Cup and the Uefa Cup.

England boss

Hoddle left Spurs in 1987 to play for Monaco and won the French title under the principality club’s then manager Arsene Wenger. He returned to England as player/manager of first Swindon Town then Chelsea, before retiring in 1995.

Hoddle guided England to the 1998 World Cup finals in France but his tenure in charge ended acrimoniously when his contract was terminated after an interview in which he expressed controversial beliefs about disabled people.

He went on to manage Southampton, Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers before beginning a career as a highly-respected football pundit.

News of Hoddle’s condition prompted an outpouring of support, with England, Chelsea and Tottenham among those sending messages of encouragement for their former player.

Former team mates of Hoddle, Micky Hazard and Gary Lineker, both tweeted that their thoughts were with his family, who have asked for privacy.

Ex-England winger Chris Waddle, with whom Hoddle also played at Tottenham and recorded a hit record “Diamond Lights” said: “Get well Glenn, our thoughts are with you.” — Reuters