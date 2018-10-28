Perak wins Malaysia Cup in dramatic fashion

Perak players lift the Malaysia Cup after beating Terengganu on penalties in the Shah Alam Stadium on October 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 28 — Perak came from behind three times to draw Terengganu 3-3 before triumphing 4-1 on penalties in the Malaysia Cup final yesterday.

Their eighth title ended an 18-year wait for the state, who last emerged champions in 2000.

Terengganu went ahead as early as the first minute at Shah Alam Stadium.

Perak’s shambolic defending allowed Ivorian Kipre Tchetche to steal a poor Idris Ahmad backpass and sidestep goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim to slot home.

Tchetche benefitted from another defensive lapse to put the Turtles 2-0 ahead just before half-time but Perak pulled one back a minute into the second half through Firdaus Saiyadi.

Just when Terengganu started looking certain to lift only their second ever Malaysia Cup — after both sides were reduced to 10 men following red cards to Gilmar and Lee Tuck — midfielder Brendan Gan struck.

It sent the 79,000 fans into raptures and the match into extra-time.

Terengganu went ahead again through Faiz Nasir but an Igor Zonjic own goal took the match to penalties.

Hafizul turned hero for Perak, saving Zonjic and Thierry Chantha Bin’s efforts while Wander, Amirul Azhan Azuan, Shahrul Saad and Leandro converted theirs.

The success was sweet revenge for Bos Gaurus, who lost the 2001 final to Terengganu.