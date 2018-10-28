Why Najib and Rosmah are still ‘Datuk Seri’ and ‘Datin Seri’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — In the course of his rollercoaster political career, Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been conferred 14 state awards and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, nine.

That was until Friday, when the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan decided to retract the two awards given out to the couple over 10 years ago following international scrutiny over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

Both have not publicly issued any statement on the losses of the Negri Sembilan honours since the announcement by State Registrar of Awards Razali Ab Malik.

Malay Mail has compiled a list of the awards given out to Najib and Rosmah, state by state, based on information from the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat in the Prime Minister’s Department, below:

While Pahang-born Najib still has 13 awards around his belt, it must have been a blow for Rosmah to lose the one from her home state.