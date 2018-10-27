‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ graphic novel offers new take on beloved classic

‘To Kill a Mockingbird: A Graphic Novel by Harper Lee, Fred Fordham (US cover). — Picture courtesy of Harpercollins Publisher via AFP

NEW YORK, Oct 27 — The beloved novel To Kill a Mockingbird, which has served as a virtual rite of passage for generations of kids, is being published in a graphic novel edition that complements the cult classic.

Published in 1960, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird is a coming-of-age story set in the US South, where a trial plays out exposing racial injustice and prejudice.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning story has been translated into 40 languages and sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, while inspiring a classic 1962 film.

Now the novel serves as inspiration for a new adaptation, this time in the form of a graphic novel that illustrates the story of Scout, Jem, Atticus Finch and Boo Radley.

British author/illustrator Fred Fordham — illustrator of Philip Pullman’s first graphic novel — is behind the 288-page visual edition, which has the blessing of the Estate of Harper Lee.

“Fred’s work has a quality that surpasses time, just like the novel he will bring to life in a new way,” said the Estate when the graphic novel was announced last year.

To Kill a Mockingbird: A Graphic Novel will be released on October 30 in the UK and the US — arriving in time to make a perfect holiday gift for lovers of the book, or others who are just discovering it. — AFP-Relaxnews