Turkey hosts Syria summit with Russian, French, German leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 — The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany met today to try to find a political solution to Syria’s devastating civil war, provide access to humanitarian aid and salvage a fragile ceasefire in the country’s last major rebel-held bastion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Russia’s Vladimir Putin, France’s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the gathering on the Syrian conflict, in which more than 360,000 people have been killed since 2011.

“The eyes of the world are on us today... I hope we will act with a sincere and constructive understanding and will not fail to meet their expectations,” Erdogan said as he opened the summit in Istanbul.

The talks come a day after seven civilians were killed by Syrian regime artillery fire in the northwestern province of Idlib, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the highest death toll since a ceasefire was reached there last month.

Russia, which supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, which backs the rebels, agreed to create a buffer zone around Idlib, but violence has escalated dramatically leading up to the summit.

Turkey and Russia have held talks with Iran on the Syrian conflict in efforts that have often been greeted with suspicion in the West, but today’s summit will be the first to include the European Union’s two most significant national leaders.

Erdogan met briefly with Merkel, Putin and Macron before the summit began, and the four leaders are expected to issue a joint statement ahead of individual press conferences.

After arriving in Istanbul, Macron tweeted that what was at stake was averting a “new humanitarian disaster”.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said yesterday that the primary goal would be to “clarify the steps to be taken for a political solution and to determine a roadmap”.

Forming a commission to create Syria’s post-war constitution, seen as a stepping stone to elections in the war-torn country, would be a particular point of emphasis, Kalin told the state-run news agency Anadolu.

A rival United Nations plan for a committee to draft a new constitution ran aground this week after Damascus blocked the proposal.

UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is also attending the Istanbul summit, said the Syrian government would not accept a role for the United Nations in selecting a list for the committee.

Idlib on the edge

The Istanbul talks will also discuss extending the ceasefire around Idlib, where aid groups have warned that a military offensive could spark one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the seven-year war.

With an assault by government troops seeming imminent, Moscow and Ankara agreed on September 17 to create a 15-20 kilometre-wide demilitarised zone ringing Idlib as Turkey sought to avoid an attack leading to a further influx of people across its border.

However shelling in the area continued intermittently and has ramped up in recent days.

Yesterday, Syria’s UN envoy Bashar Jaafari maintained that the buffer zone is temporary and that Idlib would eventually revert to government control.

However France hopes to extend the ceasefire to enable aid convoys to get through to Idlib, home to three million people.

During a phone call with Putin before the summit today, Macron reiterated his objectives to “extend the ceasefire in Idlib, prohibit chemical weapons, ensure access to humanitarian aid and find a timetable for the political process,” the French presidency said.

‘Modest expectations’

The participants talked down hopes of a long-term solution ahead of the summit, with the Elysee palace speaking of “modest expectations” and Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov urging all sides to be “realistic”.

Peskov said that while all sides want a political settlement, “certain disagreements may exist regarding the instruments and tactics”, and the day was to “synchronise our watches” and “attempt to identify common topics”.

Syria’s opposition, which has previously described Russia’s military intervention in 2015 as an occupation, yesterday said it welcomed dialogue with Moscow, signalling readiness for more concessions following the Assad regime’s battlefield successes.

However US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Russia was no replacement for the United States.

“Russia’s presence in the region cannot replace the longstanding, enduring, and transparent US commitment to the Middle East,” Mattis told a security conference in Bahrain today.

The summit also takes place in the aftermath of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish media reported that Erdogan will discuss the crisis in one-on-one talks with leaders on the summit’s sidelines. — AFP